An Iraqi committee responds to UN information

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee responded today, Friday, to the information provided by the United Nations counter-terrorism official, last Tuesday, according to which more than 10 thousand ISIS fighters are still active in Iraq and Syria two years after the defeat of the organization, and that Their attacks increased dramatically this year.

Vladimir Voronkov told the United Nations Security Council that ISIS fighters move freely in small cells between the two countries, and stressed that ISIS has regrouped and increased its activity not only in conflict areas such as Iraq and Syria, but also in some regional branches.

A member of the committee and a deputy from Diyala governorate, Abd al-Khaleq Medhat al-Azzawi, told Shafaq News agency that the number of ISIS fighters announced by the United Nations counter-terrorism official is exaggerated and that the ISIS militants in all governorates of Iraq does not exceed 1,000, indicating that the members are distributed in areas In the form of small groups, the number of each group does not exceed 4 members.

They launch attacks and disappear to escape the security pursuit.

He explained that the 10,000 fighters announced by the UN official may exceed within the Syrian borders and regions, which are still witnessing multiple wars and battles, stressing that there are no such numbers of ISIS within the Iraqi borders, which are subject to continuous intelligence monitoring.

He added, "Infiltration operations exist, but individually and not collectively, and ISIS elements cannot enter or be present in Iraqi territories in these large numbers."

Iraqi security officials confirm that the infiltration of ISIS militants from Syria into Iraq continues, which is trying to revive cells since the end of the operations to liberate the western governorates from their control.