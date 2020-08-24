Iraq News

Amman: the Iraqi minister is welcomed to stay in Jordan or return to Iraq for COVID-19 treatment

Date: 2020-08-24T11:22:03+0000
Shafaq News / Jordan confirmed that the Iraqi Minister of Communications, Arkan Al-Shibani contracted COVID-19 during his official visit to the Kingdom.

The Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Al-Adaileh, said in a statement today that Al-Shibani's COVID-19 test showed positive results".

Al-Adaileh added, "Al-Shibani is welcomed in Jordan, and he is completely free to receive the necessary treatment in the Kingdom or return to Iraq", noting that the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Muthanna Gharaibeh, who received his counterpart Al-Shibani at the airport upon his arrival in Jordan, is currently home quarantined.

Al-Shibani arrived in Jordan on Friday on an official visit, and was examined for COVID-19 as a part of the health protocol procedures.

Yesterday, Sunday, it was revealed that the tripartite summit between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt might be canceled due to the registration of COVID-19 cases among the Iraqi delegation in Amman.


