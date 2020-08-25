Iraq News

Al-Shibli the first Minister to be asked

Date: 2020-08-25T20:09:34+0000
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Services and Reconstruction Committee expressed its intention to question the Minister of Transport, Nasser Al-Shibli, due to what it called administrative and financial failures when he received the ministry's file.

 A member of the committee, Abbas Al-Atafi, told Shafaq News agency, "The Minister of Transport, Nasser Al-Shibli, is not cooperating and refuses to answer the committee’s questions and inquiries regarding the ministry’s work and Iraqi Airways files."

 He added that the committee members intend to question Minister Al-Shibli because there are "many" question marks related to the work of the ministry, in addition to the presence of "many" files of corruption and administrative and financial failures during his tenure in office.

