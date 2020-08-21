Al-Saadi mourns a high-ranking official

Shafaq News / General Abdel-Wahab Al-Saadi, head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, mourned, on Friday, Colonel Hisham Muhammad, and Commander of the Anti-Terrorism Regiment, Saladin.

In a statement, Al-Saadi said that Colonel Hisham Muhammad died in an operation against ISIS terrorist gangs in the Makhoul Mountains, in Saladin Governorate.

For his part, the Security Media Cell said, today, the Anti-Terrorism Regiment in Saladin is searching the tunnels in the Makhoul Mountains when a bomb exploded and led to the death of an officer and wounding two others of the same force.



