Al-Nujaifi warns of "Chaos" in South Iraq

Shafaq News / The leader of Development and reform movement, Atheel Al-Nujaifi, warned on Sunday of the outbreak of "chaos" in the southern cities of Iraq, among other things.

Al-Nujaifi told Shafaq News Agency, "the current conflict in southern Iraq presages of the possibility of chaos", stressing, "preventing chaos requires everyone's assistance".

Al-Nujaifi explained, "the chaos is not the result of the demonstrations but rather it is the result of the failure that these regions are experiencing because of the political forces", stressing, "This is why failure must be addressed: to end the state of chaos in the south".

He indicated, "the most prominent elements of managing the chaos and failure are controlling arms and distinguishing between the obedient weapons of the Iraqi state and the arms disobedient to the state. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government must pay attention to this file and not submit to the interests of the political forces that contradict the interests of the people".

Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi said in a televised interview a few days ago, "the fugitive weapon in Iraq is a Shiite weapon in the hand of the factions", and that the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, must control this weapon "as the government is Shiite".

This statement generated angry reactions from Shiite political forces, as a leader in the coalition of forces believed that Al-Halbousi's might be excused from his duties because of this statement.

The Iraqi Forces Alliance, led by Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, adopted yesterday, Saturday, the latter’s proposal on "uncontrolled weapons" in Iraq and the need for the federal government’s initiative to confine it to the hands of the state and strip the Shiite factions from it.