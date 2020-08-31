Al-Karboli identifies those involved in Dijlah TV fire

Shafaq News/ head of the National Movement for Development and Reform party, owner of Dijlah TV Jamal al-Karboli, accused the "militias of darkness" of being behind the burning of the headquarter of the channel in the capital, Baghdad, on Monday.

Angry Shiite protesters stormed the headquarters of the Dijlah channel, in the Jadriya district, Baghdad, after the "Dijlah Tarab" channel broadcasted songs on the day of Ashura, which they considered "an a transgression of the Husseini rituals."

Although the channel apologized for musical programs on the day of Ashura, and said, "What happened was not intended" and decided to close the channel temporarily.

The protesters broke down the contents of the building before setting it on fire and preventing civil defense teams from extinguishing it.

In his first comment on the incident, Al-Karboli said, "I will respect the judiciary, despite the fact that the Dijlah Tarab channel is directed to the Arabs to introduce Iraqi heritage and art, and it is completely devoid of any political program and no journalist other than computer technicians work in it, and all of from outside Iraq."

He added, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, “I am determined to file a complaint the against the owners of electronic channels and platforms that did not respect the occasion of the death of the Prophet Muhammad and insist on violating our sanctities and religious symbols, and their media platforms do not stop insulting the Christian, Sabian and Yazidi brothers. ".

He added, "We are used to burning the Dijlah channel by the militia of darkness, just as we used to fire Katyushas at international missions in front of the security forces."

Earlier, today Videos showed security personnel walking alongside the demonstrators into the channel headquarter, just as they were breaking the contents and setting fire to it without doing any action.



