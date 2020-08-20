Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi to extend his visit to Washington

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-20T06:35:47+0000
Al-Kadhimi to extend his visit to Washington

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, agreed to an American request to extend his visit to Washington.

 

Iraqi government media reported that the Iraqi PM agreed to postpone the return date to Baghdad, which was scheduled, Thursday evening.

 

Iraqi government media reported that, "The extension was requested by congressional officials, in order to meet Al-Kadhimi", as new meetings may include the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

 

Al-Kadhimi met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, where the two parties discussed a package of topics, including combating terrorism, the outbreak of COVID-19, in addition to other joint files between the two countries.

 

The Iraqi PM will meet US President Donald Trump, later, on Thursday.

 

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States will provide about $ 204 million as humanitarian aid to the Iraqi people and refugees, as well as the communities that are hosting them.


related

The topics to discuss with Al Kadhimi in Washington

Date: 2020-08-10 07:14:23
The topics to discuss with Al Kadhimi in Washington

Al-Kadhimi meets Pompeo in Washington

Date: 2020-08-20 05:33:06
Al-Kadhimi meets Pompeo in Washington

Al-Kadhimi comments on the Turkish air strikes

Date: 2020-08-12 18:07:44
Al-Kadhimi comments on the Turkish air strikes

Al-Kadhimi from Washington to the Iraqi parliament

Date: 2020-08-21 11:50:10
Al-Kadhimi from Washington to the Iraqi parliament

Al-Kadhimi: History is watching us, and we have to be responsible

Date: 2020-08-15 14:44:43
Al-Kadhimi: History is watching us, and we have to be responsible

Pelosi: USA supports Al-Kadhimi’s government

Date: 2020-08-22 09:37:44
Pelosi: USA supports Al-Kadhimi’s government

Al-Kadhimi heads to Jordan after US and his visit to Saudi Arabia is still scheduled

Date: 2020-08-17 15:48:07
Al-Kadhimi heads to Jordan after US and his visit to Saudi Arabia is still scheduled

Al-Kadhimi concludes his first visit to Washington

Date: 2020-08-22 15:46:05
Al-Kadhimi concludes his first visit to Washington