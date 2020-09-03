Al-Kadhimi to end the "real threats" uncontrolled arms

Shafaq News / The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed on Thursday to impose the prestige of the state and end the phenomenon of uncontrolled arms and clan disputes.

This came during his visit to the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command in Baghdad and a meeting with the security and military leaders, according to a statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's office.

Al-Kadhimi praised, "the great efforts made by the security forces of all kinds in warding off the threat of terrorism and providing stability in the country".

He pointed out that he, "is betting on the heroic security forces in providing security in a way that enhances the citizen's confidence in the state and makes him feel reassured".

Al-Kadhimi stressed, "the importance of activating the intelligence effort of the armed forces to face the great security challenges in Iraq, which requires unconventional action to confront them".

He added, "The government has inherited a heavy legacy of uncontrolled arms and clan disputes, which have become a real threat to society and its members. It is also working to impede reconstruction and development efforts in the country".

Al-Kadhimi directed the leaders of the security forces to, "follow up this file and coordinate with other security forces to impose the prestige of the state and confront everything that threatens the security and stability of the country".