Shafaq News / A source close to the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi reported, on Wednesday, that the latter will attend a meeting tonight at the house of the leader of the Al-Fatah coalition, Secretary-General of Badr Organization, Hadi Al-Amiri, in the presence of several MPs.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will discuss the results of Al-Kadhimi's visit to the United States of America and the agreements that were concluded there.