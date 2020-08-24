Al-Kadhimi to assign a new Secretary for the Council of Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Services and Reconstruction Committee revealed, on Monday, the number of candidates for the position of the Secretary of the Council of Baghdad.

Member of the committee Mudar Al-Azirjawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "there are several personalities nominated for the position of secretary of Baghdad, but no agreement has been reached on one of them", indicating that, "Al-Kadhimi is concerned with choosing and assigning the candidate he finds suitable to occupy the position".

He added, "the number of candidates for the position is about ten, most of whom are cadres of Baghdad Municipality", noting that, "there is a prominent figure within the candidates, and is accepted by the Parliamentary Services Committee and the Prime Minister, and may be assigned during the coming days the position of Secretary of Baghdad".

Last July, the Parliamentary Services and Reconstruction Committee had dismissed the Secretary of Baghdad, Zikra Alloush, from her post by a decision from Al-Kadhimi.

Since the change of the political system in Iraq in 2003, six secretaries held the position of the Secretary of the Council of Baghdad, the first of whom is Alaa Al-Tamimi, then the governor of Baghdad Hussein Al-Tahan, who forcibly stormed the building of the secretariat accompanied by gunmen in 2005 to topple Al-Tamimi, before the American forces intervened at the time and took the isolated secretary by force to an unknown location for his safety.

After Al-Issawi's resignation, former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki issued a decision to appoint Abdul-Hussein Al-Murshidi as the secretary of the Council of Baghdad, to be followed by Naim Aboub, who considered Baghdad during his tenure, "more beautiful and better than Dubai in terms of municipal services", which sparked popular suspicion and ridicule.

It is noteworthy that the six secretaries were unable to end the services' crisis in Baghdad.