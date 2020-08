Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday that he had a "fruitful" meeting with US President Donald Trump, thanking the United States for helping Baghdad to defeat terrorism.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted, "I just finished a fruitful meeting with President Donald Trump. We will move to a new phase of cooperation to defeat ISIS and strengthen our economic partnership."

"We thank President Trump and our American friends for helping us in our war on terror," he added.