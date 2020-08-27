Iraq News

Al-Kadhimi pledges to remove the American forces in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27T09:43:25+0000
Shafaq News / The "Badr" parliamentary bloc led by Hadi Al-Amery revealed, on Thursday, a pledge made by the Iraqi Prime Minister during his meeting with the political forces, regarding the American and foreign presence in the country.

The head of the bloc, Hassan Al-Kaabi, told Shafaq News agency, "Al-Kadhimi confirmed during his meeting with the political forces that he adopts the issue of the withdrawing of foreign forces from Iraq including the Americans.”

He indicated that “we are waiting and watching, what Al-Kadhimi will do with this file during the coming period."

The PM had attended a meeting last night at the house of "Al-Fatih" coalition leader, Hadi Al-Amery, which included different blocs.

The meeting was based on the results of Al-Kadhimi's visit to USA, especially the agreement with regard to the foreign and American presence.

On the fifth of last January, the Iraqi parliament voted on a resolution demanding the withdrawing of foreign forces from the country.

The decision came two days after Washington assassinated the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, and the leader of Al-Hashd, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an air strike near Baghdad airport.

The US forces have withdrawn, along with the Washington-led coalition forces, from 8 military bases in Iraq since the killing of Soleimani.


