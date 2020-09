Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met today, Wednesday, with the President of Kurdistan , who is visiting Baghdad in conjunction with the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the Iraqi capital.

A source told Shafaq News agency that Barzani, who heads a Kurdish delegation, is discussing with Iraqi officials the outstanding issues between the federal and regional governments, and he will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.