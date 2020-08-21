Al-Kadhimi from Washington to the Iraqi parliament

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee stated, on Friday, that it will host Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to discuss the file of withdrawing American forces from Iraqi territories and his visit to Washington.

A member of the committee, Badr Al-Ziyadi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The committee will submit a request to host the PM to discuss the file of removing the American forces and his visit to Washington," noting that "the visit came at a time of instability of the security and economic conditions in the country."

He added that "some political blocs are counting on the visit to discuss the exit of American forces from the country."

Al-Kadhimi and an accompanying government delegation arrived at dawn on Thursday to the United States, during which they met with US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Director General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

The PM called on from Washington American banks to cooperate in the development of the Iraqi banking system..

Earlier today, Al-Kadhimi's office issued a joint statement between the latter and Trump, stating,

“The strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq is based on a mutual desire for security and prosperity.

Together, the United States-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and the Iraqi Security Forces destroyed the ISIS physical caliphate, and we continue to work in close coordination to ensure that ISIS is rendered incapable of posing a threat to Iraq and every other nation. We reaffirm our commitment to long-term security cooperation to build Iraq’s military capability and address threats to our shared interests.

Our security collaboration strengthens the foundation of our efforts to expand economic, humanitarian, political, and cultural cooperation. The COVID-19 pandemic further underscores the importance of working together to build a prosperous and stable Iraq that provides jobs and services to the Iraqi people and serves as a stabilizing force for the Middle East.”

It is noteworthy that, since the killing of the Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, in a raid from an American drone near Baghdad International Airport, Pro-Iranian Shiite political parties are pressing for the removal of foreign forces from the country, and this is what the Kurds and Sunnis have reservations about.