Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi dismisses a security chief from his post

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-01T19:01:19+0000
Al-Kadhimi dismisses a security chief from his post

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, a security source revealed that the government had issued a decision to dismiss a security commander from his post in the south of the country.

The source told Shafaq News agency, that the Ministry of Interior dismissed the commander of Wasit police General Ahmed Abdel-Saheb from his position and appoint Major General Ahmed Al-Zarkani without saying the reason.

Since last May, the Al-Kadhimi’s government has undergone several changes in security to reform the security system, which has faced widespread criticism during its handling of popular protests against the ruling political elite.

related

Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Date: 2020-08-17 17:32:00
Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Hadi al-Amiri resigns from the Iraqi parliament

Date: 2020-06-06 15:28:55
Hadi al-Amiri resigns from the Iraqi parliament

Al-Kadhimi to announce the investigation results

Date: 2020-07-30 11:02:39
Al-Kadhimi to announce the investigation results

Covid-19: A police commander dies today

Date: 2020-07-27 07:01:58
Covid-19: A police commander dies today

security deployment in Basra

Date: 2020-08-19 21:29:40
security deployment in Basra

COVID-19: An Iraqi MP passed away

Date: 2020-07-10 17:19:33
COVID-19: An Iraqi MP passed away

MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-23 15:52:10
MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Parliamentary Security committee: Bombing operations will cause serious damages in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-28 15:22:37
Parliamentary Security committee: Bombing operations will cause serious damages in Iraq