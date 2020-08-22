Iraq News

Al-Kadhimi concludes his first visit to Washington

Date: 2020-08-22T15:46:05+0000
Shafaq News / The Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister said on Saturday that Al-Kadhimi had concluded his first visit to the USA.

 

In a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency, the office said that Al-Kadhimi "returns to Baghdad after concluding his visit to Washington."

 

The PM left Tuesday to Washington on his first visit to the United States since he took office last May.

 

Al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation met with US administration officials headed by President Donald Trump, and the visit also witnessed a second round of strategic dialogue talks.

 

He had said, following his meeting with Trump on Thursday that the US president had pledged to withdraw his country's forces from Iraq within 3 years.

 

In Washington, Iraq concluded agreements with US energy companies worth up to $ 8 billion, according to a statement issued by the US Energy Department.

