Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi authorizes CTS to confront corruption

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-03T20:53:37+0000
Al-Kadhimi authorizes CTS to confront corruption

Shafaq News / Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has directed the establishment of a permanent committee to investigate corruption cases headed by General Ahmed Abu Ragheef. 

According to a document obtained by Shafaq News agency, Al-Kadhimi authorized the Counter-Terrorism services (CTS) to implement the decisions issued by the committee.

Iraqis have been protesting for years about poor basic public services such as electricity, health and water, as well as unemployment and corruption.

Iraq is one of the most corrupt countries in the world according to Transparency International's index over the past years.

Beside security tensions, corruption is the reason behind the successive governments' failure to improve the conditions in the country, despite the large financial revenues from the sale of oil.


related

Al-Kadhimi renewed Iraq’s supporting to the Palestinian cause

Date: 2020-08-25 14:19:02
Al-Kadhimi renewed Iraq’s supporting to the Palestinian cause

Al-Kadhimi heads to Jordan after US and his visit to Saudi Arabia is still scheduled

Date: 2020-08-17 15:48:07
Al-Kadhimi heads to Jordan after US and his visit to Saudi Arabia is still scheduled

Pelosi: USA supports Al-Kadhimi’s government

Date: 2020-08-22 09:37:44
Pelosi: USA supports Al-Kadhimi’s government

Allawi's coalition visits Al-Kadhimi..after family rivalry

Date: 2020-06-15 18:09:34
Allawi's coalition visits Al-Kadhimi..after family rivalry

The PM heads a security meeting

Date: 2020-08-31 18:51:16
The PM heads a security meeting

Al-Kadhimi dismisses another security official in Basra

Date: 2020-08-17 17:57:16
Al-Kadhimi dismisses another security official in Basra

Al-Kadhimi concludes his first visit to Washington

Date: 2020-08-22 15:46:05
Al-Kadhimi concludes his first visit to Washington

Al-Kadhimi: we look forward to establishing a state that governs with justice and equality

Date: 2020-07-31 10:23:35
Al-Kadhimi: we look forward to establishing a state that governs with justice and equality