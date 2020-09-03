Al-Kadhimi authorizes CTS to confront corruption

Shafaq News / Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has directed the establishment of a permanent committee to investigate corruption cases headed by General Ahmed Abu Ragheef.

According to a document obtained by Shafaq News agency, Al-Kadhimi authorized the Counter-Terrorism services (CTS) to implement the decisions issued by the committee.

Iraqis have been protesting for years about poor basic public services such as electricity, health and water, as well as unemployment and corruption.

Iraq is one of the most corrupt countries in the world according to Transparency International's index over the past years.

Beside security tensions, corruption is the reason behind the successive governments' failure to improve the conditions in the country, despite the large financial revenues from the sale of oil.



