Al-Haswani: Resistance will face the US until withdrawing from Iraq

Shafaq News / The Deputy Secretary-General of "Al-Abdal" movement, Kamal Al-Hasnawi, confirmed today, Wednesday, that the factions will target the Americans wherever they are, in revenge for targeting Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani.

Al-Hasnawi said, to Shafaq News Agency, that “the American forces in Iraq are occupying forces,” stressing that “these forces will be targeted by the resistance factions."

he indicated that "there is a legitimate, and even legal argument, to deal with the American forces as occupying forces, and these forces will be resisted by all available ways, and the resistance against them will continue until they withdraw from all Iraqi territories."

Several armed factions threaten to target US forces and interests in Iraq if they do not withdraw in compliance with the decision of the Iraqi parliament to end the military presence in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the assassination of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, accompanied by the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American air strike near Baghdad International Airport.