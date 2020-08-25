Al-Hashd declares about the control of the Anbar building

Shafaq News / The leader of the Al-Hashd Al-Ashaeri in Anbar Governorate, Qatari Al-Obeidi, revealed today, Tuesday, the fact that an armed faction has taken control of the building of the Sunni-majority governorate in western Iraq.

Al-Obeidi told Shafaq News agency, "The reports that talked about an armed faction taking control of the Anbar governorate building are untrue, and there is no dispute between Al-Hashd and the security forces or even the local government."

"There are parties trying to spread such rumors, through some media and social network, especially since Anbar is secure and stable."

News said the "Ali Al-Akbar Brigade" in Al-Hashd controlled last night the Anbar Governorate building in the center of Ramadi, and it expelled the forces in charge to protect the building.