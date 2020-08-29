Al-Halbousi may lose his position regarding his last statement

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Forces' Union, led by Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, said on Saturday that the latter’s statement regarding the “illegal weapons" might lead him to lose his position.

The leader in the Union, MP Raad Al-Dahlaki, told Shafaq News agency, "Al-Halbousi's talk may lead him to lose his position, which is not necessary for him compared with the safety of Iraqis”, adding that “everything is permissible in the political process. "

Al-Dahlaki stated that "Al-Halbousi did not appointed this position with favor from any political party, but rather through the Sunni political forces," adding that "this position is the responsibility of the Sunni component exclusively.”





Al-Halbousi said in a televised interview a few days ago that the illegal weapons in Iraq are in the hand of the Shiite factions, and the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, must control them considering that the government is Shiite.