Al-Fayad delivers Bashar Al-Assad a message from the Iraqi PM

Shafaq News / An official government source revealed, on Wednesday, that the head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi authority, Faleh Al-Fayyad, had paid an official visit to Syria.

The source told Shafaq News agency that during his visit, Al-Fayad met the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, adding that Al-Fayad delivered Al-Assad a message from the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The source did not reveal the content of the message.

This message comes after Al-Kadhimi visited the United States of America, where he met with US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as other officials.

It is noteworthy that Al-Kadhimi visited Amman, yesterday, and attended a tripartite summit along with the Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.