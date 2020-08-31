Al-Asadi: we will be relying on security information to pursue terrorist cells

Shafaq News / The head of the National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi revealed, on Monday, that from now on, they will be relying on security information to pursue terrorist cells.

This statement came during Al-Asadi's visit to Kirkuk governorate, where he conducted a field tour including the Governor of Kirkuk and the commander of the advanced headquarters of joint operations in Kirkuk.

Shafaq News Agency reporter in Kirkuk said that Al-Asadi held an expanded meeting in the Kirkuk Security Department to discuss the latest security developments and security plans.

The head of the National Security Agency stressed, "the next level will depend directly on accurate security information to pursue terrorist cells that are trying to destabilize the security situation".