Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

A sports journalist loses the battle to COVID-19

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-28T18:16:31+0000
A sports journalist loses the battle to COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Federation of Sports Press announced today that Issam Ramahi, the sports journalist, has passed away after he lost the battle to COVID-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the federation expressed its condolences to the sports and media bodies on the passing of sports journalist Issam Al-Ramahi, the reporter of Sports and Youth newspaper in Karbala governorate, from the complications of COVID-19.

He pointed out that Al-Rumahi was an example of an industrious journalist keen on his work in reporting and covering various sporting events and his keenness to participate in the press sessions held by the Iraqi Federation of Sports Press.


related

12 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-06-16 12:19:39
12 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Dhi Qar

Covid-19: More than 200 thousand cases

Date: 2020-08-22 13:41:04
Covid-19: More than 200 thousand cases

Iraq to be prepared for a big wave of Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-13 09:07:22
Iraq to be prepared for a big wave of Covid-19

Covid-19: 2225 recoveries and 2735 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-03 12:52:16
Covid-19: 2225 recoveries and 2735 news cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-27 16:59:27
Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

A well-known Iraqi businessman died of Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-24 15:11:20
A well-known Iraqi businessman died of Covid-19

Iraq announces 22 deaths and 787 new Covid-19 cases

Date: 2020-06-09 15:58:57
Iraq announces 22 deaths and 787 new Covid-19 cases

WHO: Covid-19 Pandemic is driven by 20s, 30s, 40s group

Date: 2020-08-18 06:28:40
WHO: Covid-19 Pandemic is driven by 20s, 30s, 40s group