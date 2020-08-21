A security source reveals the truth about the assassination of an activist in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source denied, on Friday, reports about a murder of an activist in the capital, Baghdad.

Local and social media reported that activist Muhammad Zamel was assassinated in Baghdad and published a photo of a dead person.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The photo belongs to a truck driver in a convoy of the coalition forces, who was killed in an explosive device blast at Alwa Al-Rasheed this morning".

He added, "So far, no confirmed information has been reported regarding the assassination of an activist in Baghdad", noting that, "the security situation in Baghdad is stable".