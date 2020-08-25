Iraq News

A security official injured in an Ashaeri area

Date: 2020-08-25
Shafaq News / On Tuesday, a local police source said that a security official and other had been wounded after shooting, and threw stones at them while carrying out security duties in an area of Ashaeri  in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the director of the crime-fighting department, Brigadier General Hussein Ali Khudair, was shot in the left leg and its associates were wounded in the head as a result of stone throwing while carrying out the duty to arrest defendants in accordance with Article 406 in one of the Ashaeri areas.

The source indicated that due to the gathering and gathering of members of the clan and the rioting against the patrol prevented the accused from being arrested by the Dhi Qar police.

It’s noteworthy that some people in Iraq, especially in the central and southern governorates, resort to the Ashaer to solve the problems among them by settling or compensating financially.

If conflicting parties do not reach a solution, things may get out of control and led to gunfight.


