A person providing equipment to Ashaer is arrested in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-01T18:28:27+0000
Shafaq News / The Baghdad Police Command announced, on Tuesday, the arrest of a person who was providing equipment to the conflicting Ashaer in the Hussainiyya al-Ma'mel area, on the outskirts of Baghdad.

The leadership said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that its forces "arrested a suspect who was having BKCs, the sniper and Kalashnikov inside his vehicle.

It added, "He admitted that he was providing the Ashaer with equipment when the dispute arose among them."

The Baghdad police indicated that the legal measures were taken against him.

A violent Ashaeri conflict had erupted a few days ago in the Hussainiyya ​​Al-Ma'mal, which caused the death of one person and the injury of others, as well as setting fire to homes, cars and shops.

