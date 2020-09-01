A new strategy to pursue ISIS terrorists and thwart their attacks

Shafaq News / Amerli and Tuz Khurmatu districts, east of Saladin Governorate, confirmed today, Tuesday, the containment of terrorist attacks after adopting the plans of multiple security cordons.

The governor of Tuz Khurmatu, Hasan Zain Al-Abidin, told Shafaq News agency that all areas and villages surrounding the district have not witnessed any terrorist attacks over the past months, due to the adoption of multiple security cordons.

Zain Al-Abidin added that ISIS resorted to bombing warfare in areas far from Tuz district because it failed to threaten residential areas or security sectors, pointing out that the security fortifications cut off all communication routes between ISIS terrorists in eastern Saladin and southwestern Kirkuk.

Tuz Khurmatu district is located 45 km east of Tikrit and south of the city of Kirkuk. It administratively belongs to Saladin Governorate and is inhabited by Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen.

In Amerli district, no terrorist attacks have been recorded for several months, except of bombings that targeted security forces and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi at the farthest points from the district center, according to District Commissioner Adel Shakour.

Shakour told Shafaq News agency that the security forces adopted the method fences supported by surveillance cameras and advanced monitoring devices, which limited the movements of ISIS terrorists and prevented them from approaching citizens and security points in Amerli.

Amerli district is located 120 kilometers northeast of Tikrit, near the Hamrin mountain ranges, has a population of approximately 44 thousand citizens.

ISIS still maintains sleeper cells throughout the country, and gradually began to return to its old method of guerrilla warfare it used before 2014, taking advantage of security gaps in these areas.