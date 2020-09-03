Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

A new explosion targets the US-coalition in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-03T16:42:35+0000
A new explosion targets the US-coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / A security source said, on Thursday, that an explosive device has exploded on a convoy of supplies for the US-coalition in southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News agency, that "an explosive device exploded targeting a convoy of international coalition supplies on the international highway linking Dhi Qar and Muthanna."

The source added that "the attack did not result in injuries," without giving further details.

targeting convoys for international coalition have been repeated for about two months in which no party has claimed responsibility.


related

Two suicide bombings sweep Kirkuk

Date: 2020-04-28 11:12:32
Two suicide bombings sweep Kirkuk

COVID-19: 4000+ cases and 85 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-19 13:25:53
COVID-19: 4000+ cases and 85 deaths in Iraq today

Iraq announces three new deaths with corona and five new recoveries

Date: 2020-03-23 13:33:14
Iraq announces three new deaths with corona and five new recoveries

Responding to the demonstrator’s demands... Chairman of Babylon provincial council and his deputy expelled

Date: 2019-10-24 13:46:00
Responding to the demonstrator’s demands... Chairman of Babylon provincial council and his deputy expelled

Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-25 18:57:32
Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Two deaths and five new infections with Corona in Basra

Date: 2020-04-08 14:30:58
Two deaths and five new infections with Corona in Basra

Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

Date: 2020-08-17 14:15:04
Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

Russia comments on striking the American embassy in Baghdad: This is not permissible

Date: 2020-01-27 11:28:18
Russia comments on striking the American embassy in Baghdad: This is not permissible