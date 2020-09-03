A new explosion targets the US-coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / A security source said, on Thursday, that an explosive device has exploded on a convoy of supplies for the US-coalition in southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News agency, that "an explosive device exploded targeting a convoy of international coalition supplies on the international highway linking Dhi Qar and Muthanna."

The source added that "the attack did not result in injuries," without giving further details.

targeting convoys for international coalition have been repeated for about two months in which no party has claimed responsibility.



