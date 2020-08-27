Iraq News

A new attack on the green zone

Date: 2020-08-27T21:18:45+0000
A new attack on the green zone

Shafaq News / A Katyusha missile landed, on Thursday evening, in the vicinity of the Green Zone in central Baghdad.

No further details were given.

Few hours ago, The Security Media Center confirmed that Jadriyah area in Baghdad was subjected to missile strikes, noting that the missile was launched from the Dora highway.

Baghdad airport and the Green Zone, which nests the headquarters of the government, the parliament and foreign missions, have been attacked anonymously by Katyusha rockets several times.

 

