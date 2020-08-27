Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

A new ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-27T05:52:25+0000
A new ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / A security source stated, on Thursday, that ISIS carried out an armed attack on a housing complex south of Kirkuk, at a time when a security force had seized a vehicle carrying weapons at an entrance to the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS militants carried out, late last night, an attack on the Al-Oubour complex of Daquq district, south of Kirkuk Governorate, indicating that "the attack did not result in any losses."

For its part, the Media Office of Joint Operations in Kirkuk said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that "a force from the 61st Special Brigade has seized a vehicle carrying a large quantity of weapons in one of the main checkpoints at the entrance to Kirkuk."


related

ISIS kills a civilian in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-13 08:47:58
ISIS kills a civilian in Diyala

The chief of staff of the Iraqi army in Kirkuk prepare for a special operation against ISIS

Date: 2020-04-19 12:08:01
The chief of staff of the Iraqi army in Kirkuk prepare for a special operation against ISIS

Al-Kadhimi arrives Mosul on the anniversary of ISIS invasion

Date: 2020-06-10 10:08:44
Al-Kadhimi arrives Mosul on the anniversary of ISIS invasion

Iraqi doctors who treated ISIS wounded sentenced to imprisonment

Date: 2020-03-11 11:53:02
Iraqi doctors who treated ISIS wounded sentenced to imprisonment

ISIS donate two energy towers in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-19 11:09:45
ISIS donate two energy towers in Iraq

New ISIS attack near Kirkuk

Date: 2020-02-19 08:08:57
New ISIS attack near Kirkuk

ISIS terrorists killed in airstrikes in Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-04 09:29:29
ISIS terrorists killed in airstrikes in Saladin and Kirkuk

ISIS kidnaps an officer and two federal police members southwestern Kirkuk city

Date: 2020-04-07 14:17:59
ISIS kidnaps an officer and two federal police members southwestern Kirkuk city