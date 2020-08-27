A new ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / A security source stated, on Thursday, that ISIS carried out an armed attack on a housing complex south of Kirkuk, at a time when a security force had seized a vehicle carrying weapons at an entrance to the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS militants carried out, late last night, an attack on the Al-Oubour complex of Daquq district, south of Kirkuk Governorate, indicating that "the attack did not result in any losses."

For its part, the Media Office of Joint Operations in Kirkuk said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that "a force from the 61st Special Brigade has seized a vehicle carrying a large quantity of weapons in one of the main checkpoints at the entrance to Kirkuk."