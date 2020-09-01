Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

A car bomb explodes in Ramadi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-01T14:50:34+0000
A car bomb explodes in Ramadi

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell reported that a car bomb explosion held on Tuesday in Ramadi, the center of Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

The cell said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that "a vehicle bomb exploded in the Al-Sinai district in the center of Ramadi."

It added that the explosion "resulted in three injuries."

 For his part, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion also caused damage to a number of nearby vehicles.

He added that civil defense teams arrived at the location of the explosion to put out the fire.

This development comes a few hours after a car bomb exploded at a security checkpoint on the road linking Kirkuk and Tikrit in the north of the country, killing a woman and wounding 3 soldiers.


related

Covid-19: more than 1600 recoveries in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-08 15:31:07
Covid-19: more than 1600 recoveries in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi from Washington: not to succumb to the threats

Date: 2020-08-19 19:49:10
Al-Kadhimi from Washington: not to succumb to the threats

Najaf announces 24 new infections with Corona virus

Date: 2020-04-08 11:23:55
Najaf announces 24 new infections with Corona virus

Speaker of the parliament arrives Erbil

Date: 2019-12-22 13:19:14
Speaker of the parliament arrives Erbil

Najaf: 20 injuries in a demonstration

Date: 2020-07-28 14:25:48
Najaf: 20 injuries in a demonstration

Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq: USA behind the German activist kidnapping

Date: 2020-07-24 19:07:22
Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq: USA behind the German activist kidnapping

COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 14:09:38
COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

12 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Basra

Date: 2020-04-25 14:35:08
12 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Basra