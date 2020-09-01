A car bomb explodes in Ramadi

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell reported that a car bomb explosion held on Tuesday in Ramadi, the center of Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

The cell said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that "a vehicle bomb exploded in the Al-Sinai district in the center of Ramadi."

It added that the explosion "resulted in three injuries."

For his part, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion also caused damage to a number of nearby vehicles.

He added that civil defense teams arrived at the location of the explosion to put out the fire.

This development comes a few hours after a car bomb exploded at a security checkpoint on the road linking Kirkuk and Tikrit in the north of the country, killing a woman and wounding 3 soldiers.



