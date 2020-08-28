Iraq News

A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-28
Shafaq News/ Al-Hash Al-Shaabi mourned a leader who perished in the clashes with ISIS in Khanaqin district of Diyala governorate.

The commission said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "with pride and glory, the Authority of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi celebrates the artillery official in Diyala Operations Command of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Martyr Commander Amer Ahmad Saleh (Abu Haider al-Ansari) in an attack of ISIS in Khanaqin after a jihadist life full of generosity and sacrifice".

The statement continues, "Al-Ansari was an outstanding leader and a brave fighter who participated in most of the liberation operations against ISIS terrorist gangs. He was at the forefront of fulfilling the fatwa of the supreme religious authority before concluding it today with Martyrdom in defense of the homeland and its soil, in the days of Ashura and the memory of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, his family and his companions (peace be upon them)".

"As we celebrate our martyr Al-Ansari today, we confirm that his path which he baptized with his blood will be crowded with his Mujahideen brothers who bind their shields and carry out their duties tirelessly to defeat ISIS terrorism", the statement concluded.


