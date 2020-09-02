A fear of US-Iran war on Iraqi lands

Shafaq News / The Saairon Alliance, supported by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, warned today, Wednesday, of the outbreak of an American-Iranian war on Iraqi territory.

The leader of the alliance, MP Mahmoud Al-Zagrawi, told Shafaq News agency that "There is fear that an American-Iranian war will soon erupt on Iraq, after US-backed demonstrators attacked and burned the headquarters of pro-Iranian armed factions ."

"The aim of attacking the headquarters of the armed factions is to ignite an American-Iranian war on Iraqi lands using Iraqi tools, and this matter has begun to approach and will lead trea catastrophe," he said.

During the previous period, demonstrators burned and destroyed the headquarters of factions and parties close to Iran, in Dhi Qar and Basra governorates.