A COVID-19 drug is now available in Iraq, says MOH

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced, on Sunday, that Remdesivir -a COVID-19 drug- is now available in the country.

The ministry said in a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency, "all health institutions were provided with Remdesivir drug, which is used in global treatment protocols to treat COVID-19 patients".

It is noteworthy that Remdesivir has obtained an emergency license approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat severe cases of COVID-19, after it had shown success in some experiments that included more than 1000 COVID-19 patients from several countries.



