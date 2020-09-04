Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

50 earthquakes struck Iraq and Kurdistan in August

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-04T15:09:34+0000
50 earthquakes struck Iraq and Kurdistan in August

Shafaq News / 50 earthquakes, 3 among which were alarming, have struck Iraq and Kurdistan region las August according to the Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology in Kurdistan.

According to a report published by the Directorate today, 88 common earthquakes occurred between the region and the surrounding areas.

The report indicated that among those, three of them were felt by the people in the region, as they were 4.9 on Richter scale.

The report noted that 27 other earthquakes were of a magnitude of 3 on Richter scale and were not felt by the citizens.


related

U.S. committee investigates PMF danger on Kurdistan and six countries

Date: 2020-06-11 12:19:05
U.S. committee investigates PMF danger on Kurdistan and six countries

Iran shells a border area in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-06-16 12:38:42
Iran shells a border area in Kurdistan

Iran resumes flights with Iraq and Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-08-16 09:53:31
Iran resumes flights with Iraq and Kurdistan Region

Iraq to establish 4 joint coordination centers with Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-08-21 13:24:08
Iraq to establish 4 joint coordination centers with Kurdistan region

Kurdistan region to supply Iraq with electricity

Date: 2020-08-26 09:58:16
Kurdistan region to supply Iraq with electricity