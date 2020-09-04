50 earthquakes struck Iraq and Kurdistan in August

Shafaq News / 50 earthquakes, 3 among which were alarming, have struck Iraq and Kurdistan region las August according to the Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology in Kurdistan.

According to a report published by the Directorate today, 88 common earthquakes occurred between the region and the surrounding areas.

The report indicated that among those, three of them were felt by the people in the region, as they were 4.9 on Richter scale.

The report noted that 27 other earthquakes were of a magnitude of 3 on Richter scale and were not felt by the citizens.



