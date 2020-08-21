Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

10 ISIS terrorists arrested in Saladin and Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-21T17:18:11+0000
10 ISIS terrorists arrested in Saladin and Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Service announced, on Friday, that a "major" operation was launched in Saladin Governorate, aiming to dismantle a terrorist cell and arrest its members.

The agency said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "units of the Counter-Terrorism Service launched at dawn on Friday, a major operation north of Saladin Governorate".

The statement added, "a cell consisted of 8 terrorists belonging to the remnants of ISIS organization was dismantled. The cell was intending to attack the military units stationed in Al-Sharqat district", adding, "Our heroes destroyed several ISIS Mazafas and hideouts, south of Mosul".

The statement noted, "the apparatus units managed to arrest other terrorists in Al-Anbar western regions, bringing the total number of arrested terrorists to 10 in less than 24 hours".

related

ISIS kills a civilian in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-13 08:47:58
ISIS kills a civilian in Diyala

The chief of staff of the Iraqi army in Kirkuk prepare for a special operation against ISIS

Date: 2020-04-19 12:08:01
The chief of staff of the Iraqi army in Kirkuk prepare for a special operation against ISIS

One army element killed and others wounded in Diyala

Date: 2019-12-16 11:21:32
One army element killed and others wounded in Diyala

Al-Kadhimi arrives Mosul on the anniversary of ISIS invasion

Date: 2020-06-10 10:08:44
Al-Kadhimi arrives Mosul on the anniversary of ISIS invasion

Iraqi doctors who treated ISIS wounded sentenced to imprisonment

Date: 2020-03-11 11:53:02
Iraqi doctors who treated ISIS wounded sentenced to imprisonment

After Baghdadi’s death... Meet his successor Turkmen officer in the former Iraqi army

Date: 2019-10-27 10:37:46
After Baghdadi’s death... Meet his successor Turkmen officer in the former Iraqi army

ISIS donate two energy towers in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-19 11:09:45
ISIS donate two energy towers in Iraq

New ISIS attack near Kirkuk

Date: 2020-02-19 08:08:57
New ISIS attack near Kirkuk