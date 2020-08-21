10 ISIS terrorists arrested in Saladin and Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Service announced, on Friday, that a "major" operation was launched in Saladin Governorate, aiming to dismantle a terrorist cell and arrest its members.

The agency said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "units of the Counter-Terrorism Service launched at dawn on Friday, a major operation north of Saladin Governorate".

The statement added, "a cell consisted of 8 terrorists belonging to the remnants of ISIS organization was dismantled. The cell was intending to attack the military units stationed in Al-Sharqat district", adding, "Our heroes destroyed several ISIS Mazafas and hideouts, south of Mosul".

The statement noted, "the apparatus units managed to arrest other terrorists in Al-Anbar western regions, bringing the total number of arrested terrorists to 10 in less than 24 hours".