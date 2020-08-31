Iraq News

US dollar prices rise on Erbil stock exchanges and stabilize on Baghdad's

Date: 2020-08-31T08:14:46+0000
Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar stabilized in Baghdad markets, but rose in Kurdistan on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered today, 122850 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 122,850 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the selling prices in the exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad did not change (123500 Iraqi dinars), while the purchase prices reached 122500 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar selling prices rose (123250 for every hundred dollars), while the purchase price was stabilized at 123000 per hundred dollars.


