US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar increased in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad and Kurdistan region today, Monday, August 24, 2020.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered, today, 123,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 123,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad did not change, reaching 123500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices were 122500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

As for Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar price has witnessed a rise, as the sale price reached 123,300 and the purchase price amounted to 123,100 per hundred US dollars.