US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar rose slightly in Baghdad markets, and stabilized in Kurdistan Region today, Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded, today, 122850 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange recorded 122850 dinars.

The exchange rates of the dollar on Al-Kifah Stock Exchange reached on Wednesday 122800 thousand dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the selling prices in the exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad amounted to 123500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices were 122500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, has witnessed remarkable stability, as the selling price reached 123200, while the purchase price amounted to 123000 for every 100 US dollars.



