Category: Economy

Date: 2020-08-26T08:09:54+0000
US dollar exchange rate in Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar increased in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad and keep stable in Kurdistan region today, Wednesday.

 the Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded, today, 122850 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars in Al-kifah stock exchange

While  Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 122850 dinars against 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the selling prices in the exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad stood constant at 122800 Iraqi dinars, as the purchase prices were 122500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

 the sale price reached 123500 dinars for 100 us dollars .

Meanwhile in Erbil the purchase price is 123000 dinars and the sale price is 123150 dinars for every 100 us dollars


