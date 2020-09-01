US dollar exchange rate drops in Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar decreased in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan today, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded today an exchange rate of 122800 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars. Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 122800 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that selling prices in the exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad have not changed, as they amounted to 123500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase reached 122500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar prices witnessed a decline in sales, as the price reached 123200 for every hundred dollars, while the purchase price stabilized at a rate of 123000 per hundred US dollars.