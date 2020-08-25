US dollar exchange rate drops in Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar decreased in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad and Kurdistan region today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that the Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded, today, 122800 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars and Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 122850 dinars against 100 dollars.

While the exchange rate of the dollar on Al-Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 123,000 thousand dinars per 100 US dollars on Monday.

Our reporter indicated that the selling prices in the exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad stood constant at 123500 Iraqi dinars, as the purchase prices were 122500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, the dollar’s ​​price has also witnessed a decline, as the sale price reached 123200 and the purchase price 123000 for every hundred US dollars.