U.S companies invest in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-20T18:16:29+0000
Shafaq News / The US Energy Department reported, on Thursday, that five American companies concluded 8 million$ agreements with Iraq during the visit of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to Washington.

The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement said that Honeywell International Inc (HON.N), Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N), General Electric Co (GE.N), Stellar Energy and Chevron signed commercial agreements worth as much as $8 billion with the Iraqi ministers of oil and electricity. according to Reuters.

The agreements were signed following a meeting of the Iraqi ministers of oil and electricity and US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette as well as a roundtable in Washington on Wednesday with the Iraqi prime minister and the U.S. energy industry.

 

For his part, US President Donald Trump said Thursday, during his meeting with Al-Kadhimi at the White House that American companies are participating in many oil exploration projects in Iraq.

 

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister announced that his country welcomes US companies and investments.

