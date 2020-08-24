Shafaq News / The Turkish Consul in Erbil, Hakan Karacay, announced on Sunday that the Turkish exports to Iraq reached 4 billion and 800 million dollars, in 2020.

Karacay said in statements during his visit to Ibrahim Al-Khalil border crossing in the Zakho district of Duhok, "our exports to Iraq reached 4 billion and 800 million dollars, during 2020, despite COVID-19 restrictions and measures".

Karacay added that the number of trucks passing through Ibrahim Al-Khalil border crossing reached 1,400 daily.

The Turkish diplomat mentioned that since last March, Turkey and Iraq have applied the principle of "contactless trade", where Turkish truck drivers are obligated to deliver goods at the border gate to the Iraqi side.

He explained that, starting from August 20, the "contactless trade" period has ended, and Turkish drivers can enter Iraq to deliver goods to their owners, after testing for COVID-19 at the border gate.

In early February, the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Fatih Yildiz, said that the trade exchange between Turkey and Iraq amounted to 15 billion and 800 million dollars, in 2019.