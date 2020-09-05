The National Retirement Authority clarifies

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the National Retirement Authority issued a clarification regarding deductions from the salaries of retirees.

The media office of the Authority said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that “social media has reported deductions in salaries for September 2020, so we would like to clarify to the retirees that the deducted amounts are due to loans and other financial obligations from banks, each according to his salary domiciliation.

He continued, "The retirees whose salaries have been deducted can check the banks that grant loans and advances to know more details."



