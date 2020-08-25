The Ministry of Finance spends 211 billion dinars for electricity employees

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance agreed Tuesday to spend 211 billion dinars from the central tax allocation to workers, following the demonstrations at the Ministry of Electricity in front of the Ministry of Finance two days ago.

A source in the Ministry of Electricity told Shafaq News Agency that the dues "will be paid retroactively from January to July 2020".

The employees of the Ministry of Electricity demonstrated in front of the Ministry of Finance demanding the payment of their salaries.

A source in the Ministry of Electricity revealed last week that the ministry had sent an official request to the Ministry of Finance to pay the salaries of the workers that had not been spent for seven months.



