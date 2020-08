Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Finance denied, on Wednesday, reports claiming that the Minister Ali Allawi had resigned from his post.

Several local media reported that Allawi, who is currently in London, submitted his resignation, "as a result of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's insistence to disburse funds to Kurdistan Region in contravention of the law and Erbil's failure to pay its debts to Baghdad".