SOMO: 3.4+ billion dollar revenues of oil exports of July

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Tuesday, the total oil exports and revenues for July.

The oil marketing company "SOMO" affiliated with the ministry said, in a statement received by Shafaq News, "According to the final statistics, the quantity of exports of crude oil amounted to 85,663,291 barrels, with revenues of 3,491,767,000 dollars".

"The total exports of crude oil for the month of July from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 82,700,381 barrels with revenues of 3,366,066,000 dollars, while the exported quantities of Kirkuk oil through the port of Ceyhan were 2,701,015 barrels with revenues amounting to 118,536,773 dollars", the statement added.

"The exports from Al-Sumoud refinery to Jordan are 261,895 barrels with revenues amounting to 7,164,134 dollars", explaining, "the average price per barrel has reached 40,762 dollars".

Iraq exports crude oil from its southern ports through the Arabian Gulf and from its northern fields through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.