One PKK injures by Turkish fire

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Turkish army launched a random shelling of a village in the north of Erbil.

An informed source told Shafaq News agency that members of the Turkish forces randomly opened fire with guns in the Shaban village, on the borders of the Bradost area north of Erbil, after a military vehicle was attacked by the PKK, causing the injuring of a member of the Peshmerga.

The source indicated that the wounded man was transferred to the Soran District Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

Earlier in the day, Turkish fighters launched intense bombing of villages in the northern of Erbil, specifically overlooking the border with Turkey.

The bombing focused on the foot of Mount Halgord and the village of Bejwaneh in the Bradost region, north of Erbil.