Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Oil prices settle as the risk of an expected hurricane disappears

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-08-25T06:08:35+0000
Oil prices settle as the risk of an expected hurricane disappears

Shafaq News / Oil prices settled today, Tuesday, around one level in daily trading, after one of the two hurricanes that were expected to hit the oil-rich US Gulf of Mexico disappeared.

About 82% of oil production in the Gulf has stopped in preparation for the hurricane, one of which is expected to intensify, which led to a rise in prices yesterday, Monday, to more than 1%.

In the New York Mercantile Exchange, US crude fell 10 cents to 42.52 dollars, while Brent rose 6 cents to 45.70 dollars.

Crude oil finds support from the failure to stop the civil war in Libya, which means Libya's inability to resume its oil exports. It also received support from Iraq which pledged to reduce production to one million and 250 thousand barrels in August and September.


related

Oil suffer the most weekly loss since 1991

Date: 2020-03-21 08:16:55
Oil suffer the most weekly loss since 1991

More than 6 billion and a half billion dollars is Iraq's oil revenues in a month

Date: 2019-11-25 08:51:08
More than 6 billion and a half billion dollars is Iraq's oil revenues in a month

Oil producers pay money to get rid of their stocks after the price collapse

Date: 2020-04-19 09:37:41
Oil producers pay money to get rid of their stocks after the price collapse

"Dana Gas" achieves an annual percentage of profits in its operations in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-02-12 09:43:57
"Dana Gas" achieves an annual percentage of profits in its operations in Kurdistan Region

American crude loses more than 14% in the Asian markets

Date: 2020-04-28 09:41:58
American crude loses more than 14% in the Asian markets

MP to Integrity commission on Unaoil: London issued a judgment.. Be brave

Date: 2020-08-02 10:02:24
MP to Integrity commission on Unaoil: London issued a judgment.. Be brave

Basra begins drilling the first well in Majnoon field

Date: 2020-05-24 09:27:13
Basra begins drilling the first well in Majnoon field

Oil prices Climbs with Saudi Aramco Seeing Demand Recovery Continuing

Date: 2020-08-10 06:46:12
Oil prices Climbs with Saudi Aramco Seeing Demand Recovery Continuing